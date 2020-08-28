IPL 2020 | Would’ve loved to bat in temperature much cooler, KL Rahul on hot Dubai conditions

After the first net session following a six-day Quarantine in Dubai, KL Rahul has stated that he would’ve loved to bat in conditions a lot cooler than what it is right now in Dubai. However, the Kings XI skipper has added that he is extremely happy to get some batting practise after a long time.

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals became the first two teams to kick start their net sessions after completing a six-day mandatory Quarantine in Dubai but the conditions threw a curveball at them. Straight out of the comforts of home and hotel room, the players had to sweat it out in a rigorous net session under the close supervision of Anil Kumble.

Calling it a productive session, Kings XI Punjab’s newly-appointed skipper threw lights on what it was to go out to bat after a long forced break but admitted that the hot and humid conditions of Dubai was a huge hindrance.

“It (the net session) was very good. Being at home for so long so just being able to get a chance to be in the middle with the team to get a hit feels really really good,” Rahul said in a video posted by the franchise Twitter handle.

“The conditions are very very hot. Ideally, I would have loved to bat in temperature much cooler. But yeah, really happy to be outdoors and to practice and to do what we love,” he further added.

Although the BCCI is yet to announce the formal schedule, the IPL will begin from September 19 with the final to be played on November 10.