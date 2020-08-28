Had to let absolute gun Chris Lynn go with a heavy heart, reveals Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has stated that he was very fond of Chris Lynn but given the nature of the auction, he had to let go of the Aussie who was an integral part of the side for six seasons. Karthik has also added that he is excited to work with Eoin Morgan, who was bought by the franchise for 5.2 cr.

Explosive Australian batsman Chris Lynn is one of the biggest stars in T20 cricket, owing to his humongous exploits in Big Bash League (BBL). Much to the surprise of many, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders released him ahead of the IPL auction last year after which Lynn was bought at his base price of Rs. 2 crore by Mumbai Indians, which was considered as a stellar deal.

The 2019 IPL was very decent for the Aussie star as he smoked 405 runs at a strike-rate of almost 140 to go with his average of 31.15. Lynn had made his presence count in 2018 IPL as well where he amassed 491 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Speaking in a video uploaded on the KKR's official website, Karthik finally opened up on the reasons behind the decision.

“We had to let go of Lynn with a heavy heart, whatever time he spent with the franchise, he was an absolute gun. Such are the dynamics of the auction that you have to let go of some players, Lynn is somebody I am really fond of, he brings a lot to the table,” said Karthik.

While letting go of Lynn, KKR grabbed the services of Eoin Morgan for a price of 5.2 cr as the English skipper will bring in his wealth of experience to the set-up. Karthik is excited to work with the World Cup-winning skipper and Karthik wants to pick his brain in the process as well.

“Eoin Morgan is there with us for this season, I have met him a couple of times, he is a gem of a guy, being a solid human being is something that everyone looks at, he is a World Cup-winning captain. England is the best white-ball team in the world, I would try to learn from him, he has a great mind,” Karthik added.