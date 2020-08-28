Channel Seven threaten to terminate Cricket Australia's contract

Channel Seven CEO James Warburton asserted that the quality of cricket is as important as the quantity and revealed that in the case of the quality being unsatisfactory, they might be forced to terminate their contract with Cricket Australia. He added that CA has been informed about the same.

Channel Seven had signed a deal of USD 450 million over six years with CA in 2018. However, with COVID-19 not allowing smooth conduct of cricket, they do not seem happy with the way Cricket Australia is handling the domestic and international calendar for the 2020-21 season. If this were to happen then it would come as a huge blow to the Cash-strapped Cricket Australia and they may plunge into further financial crisis.

The CA has so far scheduled four match Test series against India, a one-off Test against Afghanistan and the men's and women's Big Bash tournaments. But with uncertainty with the availability of players for the BBL due to travel restrictions, Seven chief executive James Warburton looked worried about the quality of cricket that CA would produce and emphasized that the quality of cricket is as important as the number of matches.

"The quality obligations are paramount. Should that not be delivered we are forced to consider all our options including terminating the contract and we have put them on notice accordingly," Warburton said as quoted by the Age.

CA had sacked its former CEO Kevin Roberts and also let go many of its executives as part of its cost cutting measures. The Board has been slammed by the Australian Cricket Association and member states for its inept handling of financial matters in wake of the pandemic, and Warburton said that he was frustrated at the lack of clarity from CA.

"Ultimately ... they need to look at what is possible to deliver, stop talking about international borders being closed, or borders being closed, and start to look at what really is the season we are going to deliver," Warburton said.

"... at the moment, you pick up the paper every day and you read four or five different things. You have got the Australian T20 and one-day captain saying one thing, you have got the coach saying another, you have got BBL franchises talking about no international players or [having more] grade cricketers."