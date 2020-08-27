 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Dwayne Bravo completing unique record of 500 T20 wickets

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    500 t20 wickets for Dwayne Bravo

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Dwayne Bravo completing unique record of 500 T20 wickets

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:29 PM

    On Wednesday, Dwayne Bravo certainly ended up in the book of records, after he picked up the wicket of Rahkeem Cornwall, which incidentally also was his 500th scalp in the shortest format. Bravo became the first cricketer to reach the milestone of 500 T20 wickets, with Malinga second-best at 390.

    CHAMPION..

    Great achievement.

    Congrats BOI!!

    1ST MAN ON PLANET TO ACHIEVE THIS FEAT!

    More to come like this!

    Take a bow, Bravo

    Everyone Knows BRAVO is a Champion..

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down