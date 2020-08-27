Twitter reacts to Dwayne Bravo completing unique record of 500 T20 wickets

Today at 1:29 PM
On Wednesday, Dwayne Bravo certainly ended up in the book of records, after he picked up the wicket of Rahkeem Cornwall, which incidentally also was his 500th scalp in the shortest format. Bravo became the first cricketer to reach the milestone of 500 T20 wickets, with Malinga second-best at 390.
CHAMPION..
From 0 to 100 in eight years! The Champion, @DJBravo47 has smashed another landmark at the Queens Park Oval. #CPL20 #DJBravo #CricketPlayedLouder #Champion #DJBravo pic.twitter.com/kPyyZWlRFO— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020
Great achievement.
Bravo gets his 500th T20 wicket. Man this is no joke. Some serious great stuff from specialist @DJBravo47#bravo500— Aniket 2️⃣1️⃣ (@AniketT21) August 26, 2020
Congrats BOI!!
Dwayne Bravo earned himself a place in the record-books by becoming the first player to take 500 Twenty20 wickets#DwayneBravo#T20 #CPL2020 #Bravo500https://t.co/axnAQVE60H— The Asian Age (@TheAsianAgeNews) August 26, 2020
1ST MAN ON PLANET TO ACHIEVE THIS FEAT!
India- Dwayne Bravo scripts history, first to claim 500 T20 scalps https://t.co/yveIHtFexA pic.twitter.com/GLrvxt0YhW— MENAFN Business (@MENAFN) August 27, 2020
More to come like this!
Great week for fast bowling.. #JimmyAnderson gets his 600th Test Wicket, #DwayneBravo gets to his 500th T20 Wicket..— Aiyappa CG (@yaps9) August 27, 2020
👏👏👏👏👏 #Legends #SuperStars
Take a bow, Bravo
Congratulations #Bravo ❤️🏏 #Victory 500 Wickets in #T20 pic.twitter.com/IPWQHwZXjj— Anoop Samraj (@anoopsamraj) August 27, 2020
Congratulations #Bravo ❤️🏏 #Victory 500 Wickets in T20 International.. pic.twitter.com/jsiKhPRh5y— Subhankar Das (@subhankaravi1) August 27, 2020
Everyone Knows BRAVO is a Champion..
He's done it!— Debojit Nath(Dev) 🕊 (@Deb22dn) August 27, 2020
Dwayne Bravo gets Rahkeem Cornwall, becomes the first player to take 500 T20 wickets! 👏👏👏#CPL20. @DJBravo47
Congratulations @DJBravo47 for becoming the first bowler to get 500 T20 wickets.....🙌🙌— Divyansh Khandelwal (@DivyanshDk2261) August 27, 2020
Such a great performance throughout this delightful career.
All the very best for the future.👍#DJBravo #DwayneBravo #Bravo #500T20Wickets #500Wickets @TKRiders @ChennaiIPL @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/jBimUQ3o27
