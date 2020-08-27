Reports | Jason Roy opts out of IPL 2020; Delhi Capitals rope in Daniel Sams as replacement

Today at 6:10 PM
Just moments after Jason Roy was ruled out of the first T20I against Pakistan, the opener has opted himself out of the 2020 edition of the IPL in the middle East. The Delhi Capitals opener has been replaced in the squad by Big Bash’s leading wicket-taker last season, Daniel Sams.
Earlier in the day, ECB announced that the right-handed opener Jason Roy would miss out on the three-match T20I series against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain. The opener was ruled out of the playing XI after he injured himself during the team’s preparations against Pakistan in Manchester.
On top of that, ESPNCricinfo has reported that the 30-year-old English opener has opted out of the 2020 edition of the IPL. The right-hander was bought by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 season, after his heroic last 12-month period in international cricket for England. Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 and moved to Capitals in 2018, where he played five games. Overall in the competition, the right-hander has scored 179 runs, at an average of 29.83.
As a replacement for Roy, ESPNCricinfo reported that Shreyas Iyer’s team has roped in left-arm pacer Daniel Sams. Sams, who was a revelation for the Sydney Thunders, picked up 30 wickets in the 2019-20 Big Bash season, at an average of 15.36. However, an official confirmation from the franchise is yet to be announced.
