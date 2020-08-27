Reports | Jason Roy opts out of IPL 2020; Delhi Capitals rope in Daniel Sams as replacement

On top of that, ESPNCricinfo has reported that the 30-year-old English opener has opted out of the 2020 edition of the IPL. The right-hander was bought by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 season, after his heroic last 12-month period in international cricket for England. Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 and moved to Capitals in 2018, where he played five games. Overall in the competition, the right-hander has scored 179 runs, at an average of 29.83.