Ranji Trophy 2020-21 | Ashok Dinda set to move states after getting NOC from Bengal

One of Bengal’s premier pacer in the record books, Ashok Dinda is all set to move away from the state, after he received the required NOC from the officials on Wednesday. Dinda’s move was a consequence of his spat with Bengal’s bowling coach Ranadeb Bose, after which he was axed from the squad.

Despite Bengal reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy season last year, they could only come close to winning the trophy as Saurashtra lifted the coveted title on the back of their first innings total. However, post the season, there was set to be many changes in the Bengal dressing room, after a major spat last season between their bowling coach Ranadeb Bose and veteran pacer Ashok Dinda.

The fight that started before their clash against Kerala, after which Dinda was frozen out of the squad has culminated in the pacer acquiring a NOC to move states. Bengal’s second-leading wicket-taker with 420 First-Class wickets, Dinda got the confirmation of his NOC on Wednesday from the state cricket association’s president Avishek Dalmiya.

“We would like to hereby accord our concurrence to your request and this letter may kindly be treated as our No Objection Certificate to your playing for another state team in 2020-21 season,” Dalmiya wrote in a letter to Dinda.

“I must assert that your contribution to Bengal cricket is immense over the years and it is something that would always be acknowledged and cherished by the association,” he added.

However, it is not yet confirmed where the pacer will move with the start of the 2020-21 season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.