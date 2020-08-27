MS Dhoni was a completely different beast batting deep, opines RP Singh

Hailing MS Dhoni’s extraordinary batting ability, RP Singh has opined that the right-hander was a completely different beast batting at No.5 and 6 for the team. He further recalled an incident where MS Dhoni said in an interview that he wanted to bat higher up the order at No.4 for India.

Early on in his international career, MS Dhoni batted up the order for the Men in Blue, with 46 innings at No.3 and 4. In the 46 innings, the right-hander boasts an excellent batting record, averaging 83 and 56 at the position, with his best innings coming against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, where he scored an unbeaten 183.

However, post that two-year phase, the now 39-year-old has found himself home in at No.5 and 6 where he has scored over 7000 runs for India. Former Indian pacer RP Singh, who saw Dhoni in close quarters, opined that the right-hander is a completely different beast batting deep.

“If you talk about the history of the game, you will never get a player like Dhoni who has won so many matches from batting at that position. We have spoken about Bevan and all but MS was a completely different beast,” Singh told Cricket.com.

The former left-arm pacer also recollected an interview where Dhoni himself revealed that he wanted to bat at No.4. However, the pacer was quick to add that maybe the team and management felt otherwise, as his ability to absorb pressure was next best to none. The Jharkhand batsman has left an impression on the Indian team, with over 10,000 runs in the ODI format, at an average of 50.57.

“If I am not wrong, MS himself had said in an interview that he wanted to bat at number 4 but maybe the team thought there was none better than him to absorb the pressure in the late order.”

“He has always been a down to earth and very composed person. We used to complain that he never takes our calls. Once he told Munaf (Patel) and I, that, when he retires, he would pick up the phone in just half-a-ring. Now we will check if really has retired,” Singh said.