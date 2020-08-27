MS Dhoni became a better cricketer once he took over as leader, states Monty Panesar

Admiring Dhoni’s career, Monty Panesar stated that it was once MS Dhoni was given the leadership, he became the cricketer that we know him to be today. He also appreciated Dhoni’s ability to read people and situations, getting the best out of his players and still remain calm at the same time.

While Dhoni made the headlines in 2005, after his 148 off 155 balls against Pakistan in Vishakapatnam, it wasn’t until 2007 when he made the waves. After being made as India’s skipper before the first of its kind tournament, T20 World Cup in South Africa, the wicket-keeper had a huge task in front of him, taking the team over the line against quality opposition in his first episode of leadership.

Following the success in the World T20, the praise and the natural flair for leadership was evidently seen in the right-hander, earning him plaudits from all corners. Joining the bandwagon, former English spinner Monty Panesar stated that the Jharkhand batsman became a much better cricketer once he got the leadership.

“It was his calmness and his strategic thinking that took him forward. I think he became a much better player once he had the leadership that allowed him to not focus on himself as much. Leadership made him think about the team rather than himself much," Monty told TimesofIndia.com.

As a captain, Dhoni’s unique proposition in the middle was his calm, collected and composed self, never seen before in Indian cricket. Panesar further stated that Dhoni’s expressionless face suggested that nothing was bothering him throughout his captaincy tenure.

I think I always found MSD very calm, collected and he always seemed like life was going at a slow pace for him. It was like nothing was bothering him. It was his calm demeanor that was his strength. Not a lot of cricketers have this quality, but he had it throughout his whole career. I think that's what makes him such a great, great leader,” he added.

Throughout his career, the right-hander has also been hailed as the best finisher in modern-day cricket, with his ice-calm composure towards the end of the innings, taking India over the finish line. Many bowlers have come out and admired how the now 39-year-old takes the game so calmly to the death overs, putting the pressure back on the bowlers. Panesar too is a fan of this aspect of Dhoni’s game, admitting that the former Indian skipper knows how to get the best out of his team.

“He (Dhoni) was very good at reading other people, but people couldn't read him. That was another strength. You will never be able to know what is going on in Dhoni's mind when he is at the crease and India need 15 runs per over in the last three overs. And he gets it. How does he do it? That's MSD's secret. It was the captaincy that made it harder to read him, because he was able to focus his energy on the team, on the other players, how to get the best out of so many different individuals, which meant that the attention wasn't on him. It was on the team and his players,” Monty said.

Despite retiring from all formats of International cricket, Dhoni would represent the IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the tournament in the Middle East, aiming to regain the title as the best captain in the competition.