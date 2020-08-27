Indian cricket has transitioned from MS Dhoni’s ‘calmness’ to Virat Kohli’s ‘aggression,' states Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has pointed out the difference between the eras of MS Dhoni’s captaincy to that of Virat Kohli by stating that Dhoni had instilled calmness in the team while Kohli leads his team in an aggressive manner. He also added that both the qualities are required in a team to succeed.

While MS Dhoni was dubbed as “captain cool” for his ability to remain calm in some of the most tensed situations, Virat Kohli, has made team India one of the most aggressive sides in world cricket. In Dhoni’s captaincy, oppositions knew there was always a trick up his sleeve, but in Kohli’s captaincy, they know the Indian team will be hitting them hard all the time.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has had the opportunity to play alongside MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, pointed out that the difference between both the captaincy styles and suggested that Dhoni handled the situations in a calm manner, while Kohli, always likes to be on the nerves of the opposition. He further added that both qualities are important to succeed at the international level.

“A player, how he uses his calmness and his aggression to perform better, we have seen in both the eras. We have seen MS Dhoni come at the end and win us matches from difficult situations and we have seen Virat Kohli’s amazing record in Test cricket,” Pathan said as quoted by Hindustan Times

During the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, India won 2-1 for the first time in Australia. Pathan gave the example of Australia, the most aggressive team in world cricket, who already have had a taste of Kohli, forcing them to not sledge him.

“Going to Australia and beating them there. Their fast bowlers who always play aggressive cricket can dominate anyone, but Virat Kohli went there and dominated their bowlers in their own backyard both as a player and as a captain.”

Meanwhile, Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore as he looks to break the IPL trophy drought. Dhoni, on the other hand, will be leading Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19, eyeing his fourth IPL title.