Don't think there’s opportunity for me in Test cricket, reckons Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has conceded that he might not get a chance to play Test cricket again, given the limited opportunities in first-class games and plenty of young top-order batsmen coming through. He further added that he loves batting in England and is looking forward to the upcoming series.

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has not looked quite comfortable on the batting crease when it comes to red-ball cricket. His lack of matches in the longest format of the game is proof of that, having played only five Tests in his career while he has featured in 126 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

Finch, who is in England for the limited-overs series consisting of three ODIs and as many T20 games, admitted that he might not be picked for the Test matches as he won’t get enough first-class games to stake a claim for a spot in the Australian Test side. He also added that there are lots of young talented top-order batsmen coming through, which further lessens his chances of making a comeback.

"In terms of red-ball cricket, I don't think it's realistic to play Test cricket again," Finch said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters. The talent depth is really, really strong at the moment so I don't think that's an opportunity to be honest.”

The 33-year-old has been extremely successful whenever he has toured England, scoring a huge chunk of runs there. He is just 28 runs short of completing 1000 runs against England in ODIs, only behind Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Michael Clarke. Finch said having played in England during the early days of his career, makes it a familiar place for him.

"It's always a place I've loved batting, right from when I first came over as a club player up in York. I think having played over here for six county seasons in T20 and a bit of four-day cricket helps," he said.

"You play at venues a lot more and you just get more familiar with the place … having big squares here as a batter is always nice because you hit the ball through the field and you get full value for your shots. I don't know what it is, but I do love it over here."