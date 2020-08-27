CPL 2020 | St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Statistical Preview

While Zouks’ winning streak was halted by tournament favourites, Trinbago Knight Riders, on Thursday, they should ideally not have too many troubles when they take on the bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Patriots have won just one out of their last four encounters this season.

Form Guide

St Lucia Zouks - L W W W L

The Zouks side, which confidently walked out against the title-favourites Trinbago Knight Riders were swept aside, in a rain-curtailed encounter on Wednesday. However, they would be aiming to bounce back against the bottom-placed side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who have just won one game out of their four this season. While Roston Chase failed in the clash against Knight Riders, the management surely would have had a stern word with their top-order, which failed yet again in the competition.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - W L L L W

A mixed bag of results for the Patriots thus far in the competition, with their only win coming against the defending champions, Barbados Tridents on Tuesday. While skipper Rayad Emrit and Jon-Russ Jaggesar did the damage with the ball, it was the usual suspect, Evin Lewis who batted them out to a win, by six wickets scoring a 60-ball 89. Can they get a repeat of that result against the Zouks?

Key Batsmen

St Lucia Zouks - Rahkeem Cornwall

Roston Chase’s form has been exceptional since the turn of the year. But that has also come in at the wrong time for the franchise, who were eyeing their opener Rahkeem Cornwall to do the damage at the top of the order. Thus far, the Zouks opener hasn’t done justice to the expectations, with just 57 runs in his last four appearances. However, a new day and a new opportunity for him to pick up the mantle and do the bulk of scoring for his team.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Evin Lewis

In just four innings, the impact Evin Lewis has had on the league is next to only the consistent Tridents’ star Kyle Mayers, who tops the batting chart with 161 runs in the competition. The southpaw Lewis is second-best, with 160 runs in the tournament thus far, at an average of 40, with a best-score of 89, which incidentally came in the last game against the Tridents and a brilliant strike rate of 137.93.

Key Bowlers

St Lucia Zouks - Kesrick Williams

The right-arm pacer has cranked up the pace in the Caribbean Premier League, with seven wickets in the tournament thus far. While his fellow pacer Scott Kuggeleign has edged him in terms of wickets, Zouks’ Williams is one bowler for all conditions. His ability to mix up his deliveries and bowl variations has certainly earned him plaudits in International cricket and it is certainly no different in the Caribbean Islands. Williams is a unique proposition, going against the Patriots, he would surely be more than handy.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Sohail Tanvir

Let’s make it clear, he isn’t Patriots highest wicket-taker in the competition but certainly, he is the best choice against the Zouks. Zouks’ fragile batting order has given a lot of hopes to bowlers in the past and this time too, it would be no different as Tanvir would be aiming to showcase his bowling prowess. His uncanny action combined with his accuracy would surely make him a key bowler for the Patriots as they look to get out of the deep waters.

1XBET PREDICTIONS

While both sides have been filled with amazing players, 1XBET offers you a 5X return if Evin Lewis ends up as the top batsman of the match. With 160 runs, Lewis is certainly at the top of the batting charts, with the closest Zouks player, Roston Chase 31 runs behind him in the charts. On Thursday, it would not be a shocker if Lewis ends up as the top run-scorer.

Predicted XIs

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Rayad Emrit (c), Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell.

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy(C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, and Obed McCoy/Chemar Holder.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 27, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code