CPL 2020 | Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

Teams with contrasting fortunes, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will clash with each other in the 16th match of the CPL 2020. While Warriors, who have lost 2 back to back matches, will try to remain relevant in the tournament, TKR will look to continue their winning streak.

Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors - L L W W L

Warriors seem to have lost their way after winning two back to back matches and now, are on a losing streak of 2 matches, having lost 3 out of 5 matches so far. Having lost the previous encounter against TKR, this reverse fixture might be a good opportunity for them to script a comeback. However, that might not be an easy task, given that TKR are on a hot winning streak. Even Warriors batting lineup has not done any favours to them this season, being highly dependent on Shimron Hetmyer. Their bowling seems to be doing decent, but they would only be able to score a win if their batting clicks on their home ground.

Trinbago Knight Riders - W W W W L

TKR would be favouring themselves to clinch this encounter, having already beaten Warriors in the opening match of the tournament and coming off 4 wins in 4 matches so far. From Sunil Narine to Colin Munro to Darren Bravo everyone seems to be clicking for them in the batting department, and we are yet to see an explosive Lendl Simmons smash the ball all around the park. In the bowling department DJ Bravo, picking up 2 wickets for 7 runs, was their pick of the bowlers in the previous match. All in all every stat seems to be in their favour.

Key Batsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Shimron Hetmyer

The Warriors batting lineup has been completely dependent on Hetmyer, who has clicked in 2 matches out of 5 he has played so far, scoring brilliant 50s on both the occasions, taking them home on one occasion. However, it has been lean for him since then, failing in 3 consecutive matches. But the kind of destruction abilities this player possesses is to no one’s wonder. Hence, he would be the key batsman for Warriors against TKR.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Colin Munro

It is really hard to pick any one batsman from TKR’s lineup when everyone seems to be taking turns to win them matches. However, with the ability to take the game away from the opposing team single-handedly and kind of form Colin Munro has been in lately, TKR would back him to play another brilliant innings to take them home. Having already scored 133 runs in 4 matches, the kiwi batsman looks to have taken upon himself to destroy the bowlers of opposition. With Darren Bravo also providing him with the much-needed support, he will be the batsman to look out for from the TKR lineup.

Key Bowlers

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Imran Tahir

Despite not having big scores on the board to defend, Tahir has done considerably well, taking 9 wickets in 5 matches played so far. In the previous match too, he looked in good rhythm, taking the first wicket for the Warriors in the form of Chadwick Walton. He ended up with the figures of 1 for 23, but he bowled a good spell up top to put some pressure on St. Lucia Zouks batsmen, chasing a low target of 109. He would be the focal point of the Warriors bowling in their match against TKR.

Trinbago Knight Riders - DJ Bravo

While Bravo has not been amongst the leading wicket-takers, he did prove in the previous match that his experience and skills with the ball can never be discounted. He was the pick of the bowlers in TRK’s previous win, irritating St. Lucia Zouks batsmen with a change of pace, taking 2 wickets for just 7 runs in 3 overs. Despite having Sunil Narine, now that Bravo is back amongst the wickets, he would certainly be the main bowler for TKR.

1XBET PREDICTIONS

With all the stats completely in favour of TRK, it would take a special performance from Warriors to win this match at home, which seems highly unlikely, given the form of Warriors. 1xBET is offering 1.71x return on the win of TKR.

Predicted XIs

GAW: Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford/ Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

TKR: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan, and Anderson Philip/ Pravin Tambe.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 28, 3:00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code