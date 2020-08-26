Unable to invite state units to start of IPL 2020 due to bio-bubble restrictions, writes Jay Shah

Today at 10:02 AM
Owing to the stringent bio-secure measures in the Middle East, BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah has written to the state units that the BCCI would be unable to invite them for the opening week of the tournament. However, he also was confident of delivering a memorable version of the tournament.
The stringent bio-bubble restrictions in the Middle East has already cast doubts on the various parties involved in the IPL. While first, it was the players, in specific, the Australian and the English players who were set to miss the first week of the tournament, Jay Shah in his letter wrote with deepest apologies that the state units would not be present for the start of the IPL 2020. BCCI’s usual practise
"While I am confident that we would be able to deliver a memorable tournament, I will be approaching the start of the tournament with a heavy heart as your absence would render the opening incomplete," BCCI secretary Shah wrote in an email to state units, which is in possession of PTI.
"As you are aware, the BCCI invites its former Office Bearers and the Presidents and Secretaries of all its state units to the IPL opening game and league matches as well as for the finals," Shah wrote.
However, BCCI’s secretary was quick to add that he is hopeful that the situation regarding COVID-19 gets better, which would allow the board to invite the state associations to travel to the Middle East.
"I am hopeful that till the time we reach the playoff week, we would have more relaxations on travel and interactions, which would allow us to have you all travel to the UAE. However, as we take our first steps towards the resumption of cricket, let me assure you that we are pulling out all stops and making every effort to secure your presence for the crucial playoff stage of the IPL," Shah assured.
Whilst the IPL Governing Council hasn’t yet released the schedule, the tournament is slated to begin on September 19, with the final on November 10.
