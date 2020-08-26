Twitter reacts to 'angry' Asif Ali swinging his bat to hit confrontational Keemo Paul

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, a spirited Guyana Amazon Warriors took on the mighty Jamaica Tallawahs, in a contest of hunger games. Midway in the encounter, things started getting heated up when Asif Ali swung his bat towards Keemo Paul after the all-rounder’s antics in the middle.

Jamaica Tallwahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors were only separated by a win before this encounter, such was the close competition between the two sides. Naturally, going into the contest, there was a few tempers that flared up. While Fidel Edwards kicked-off the celebrations with a nasty yorker first up, a late cameo from Naveen-ul-Haq helped the Amazon Warriors to a low-scoring total of 108 for the loss of nine wickets.

However, a low-scoring total often brings about the competitive nature in a T20 contest and here at Trinidad, it was no different. Chadwick Walton walked back in the very second over, against the wily old Imran Tahir before Glenn Philipps was sent off by Naveen-ul-Haq. That kick-started a battle when Keemo Paul was introduced into the attack against the Pakistani batsman Asif Ali. After the Pakistani batsman stole a double off leg byes, the all-rounder bowled another nasty delivery to give away an extra run.

It all boiled down to his next ball, which was on point, prompting a half-cooked pull shot from the Pakistani batsman. The ball was always going to die in short of the incoming fielder Chris Green. However, to the shock of the fans, Green pulled off a stunning dive and plucked the catch off the ground. That started a mini-battle between Paul and Ali, which turned ugly moments later.

After the all-rounder started celebrating in front of a departing Ali’s face, the batsman turned around, swinging his bat in a baseball fashion before a few words were exchanged between the two. It definitely looked like the temperature at the venue was on the rise but even that wicket couldn’t help the Warriors to a victory.

