Reports | PCB ask Saqlain Mushtaq to stop making Youtube videos after latter criticises BCCI

The Pakistan Cricket Board have asked all their employees to not indulge in making videos on Youtube after Saqlain Mushtaq criticised BCCI for not giving a farewell match to MS Dhoni. A PCB source stated that all the coaches had been warned of disciplinary action if they breach the rule.

After MS Dhoni retired on August 15, Saqlain Mushtaq said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not treat the former Indian skipper well and the veteran's retirement should not have happened without a proper farewell. While the logic of it was debatable given Dhoni never asked for a farewell, PCB took that seriously for a different reason and asked the former spinner to not indulge in making videos as long as he is in an official capacity with the PCB.

"The PCB was not impressed by Saqlain for over the board praise of Dhoni and his obvious interference in Indian cricket affairs when he criticised the BCCI for not giving Dhoni a proper farewell match," a well-informed source said, reported PTI.

"Many of these coaches were managing their channels on Youtube but have now been told clearly that since they are employees of the board they can't work on Youtube and secondly even while giving interviews in the media they have to first seek clear permission from the board," the source said.

Apart from Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Javed Miandad, Danish Kaneria, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Atiq uz Zaman, Muhammad Wasim, and Abdul Razzaq have been very active on Youtube cricket channels. But the PCB doesn't have any whip on former players who are not an active part of cricket in Pakistan.

"Obviously they are employed with the board and they have been told they have to either follow terms of their contract and service rules or decide what they want to do," the source said.