Reports | Abu Dhabi travel permit issues hinders IPL 2020 schedule finalisation

While everyone is waiting for the IPL schedule with bated breath, it has been reported that travel restrictions in Abu Dhabi has been the biggest problem in the BCCI’s way of finalising the fixture. Currently, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have set up their base in Abu Dhabi for the IPL.

Teams are already in UAE, set up their base, started creating online content for their social media channel but the fixture is yet to hit the mailbox for the upcoming edition of the IPL. While many things have been reported in the last few days, there has been a new reason on the way as the travel restrictions in Abu Dhabi has created a dilemma of sorts for the BCCI.

Sportstar reported that after spikes in COVID-19 cases in the region, Abu Dhabi has gone under strict provision once again, with everyone entering the region having to undergo mandatory rapid tests. While the board is working with the stakeholders to have a solution on that front, there are speculations that the initial stage of the tournament could only be held in Dubai and Sharjah.

As a matter of fact, Sharjah is 55 kms and an hour’s drive from Dubai and there are no restricted commutes. However, the 150 km stretch from Abu Dhabi from Dubai would require a permit. To sort things out, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel and IPL COO Hemang Amin are already in Dubai and in touch with the Emirates Cricket Board and the authorities to get clarity on the travel and other protocols.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that the teams based out of Dubai could resume their training activities at the ICC Academy starting Wednesday, but they will have to return two mandatory negative tests. Teams should maintain social distancing norms and other protocols.