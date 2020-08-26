 user tracker image
    Legends and Pundits react as James Anderson becomes the first pacer to take 600 Test wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:32 AM

    James Anderson became the first-ever English player and pacer to join Kumble, Muralitharan and Warne's '600 club' after picking up the wicket of Azhar Ali. At the age of 38, the pacer still is going strong, with his show against both Pakistan and West Indies at home as legends reacted on the same.

    What an achievement!!

    Take a bow, Jimmy Anderson 

    Incredible! 

    Congo boi!! Whadda Legend..

    A Great end to the final game!

    Absolute masterpiece!

    Big thumbs up to you JIMMY!

    600 is not a joke! Not that easy to achieve this feat...👍👌

    Brilliant pacer!

