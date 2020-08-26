Legends and Pundits react as James Anderson becomes the first pacer to take 600 Test wickets
Today at 10:32 AM
James Anderson became the first-ever English player and pacer to join Kumble, Muralitharan and Warne's '600 club' after picking up the wicket of Azhar Ali. At the age of 38, the pacer still is going strong, with his show against both Pakistan and West Indies at home as legends reacted on the same.
What an achievement!!
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/fL9aifFjyV#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/jjNlyM1Ty6
Take a bow, Jimmy Anderson
Just take a moment to appreciate how good Jimmy is 🏏— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 25, 2020
600! You’re amazing bro! @jimmy9 #600
Incredible!
I will be to you Jimmy ! Congrats again mate 👍 https://t.co/2Xo2UscveC— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 25, 2020
Congo boi!! Whadda Legend..
What an incredible achievement @jimmy9! Many congratulations on your feat.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2020
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in Test Cricket over a span of 17 years for a fast bowler is a testament to your grit, perseverance and accurate bowling. pic.twitter.com/nQok5bgbOG
A Great end to the final game!
This is the beauty of Test Cricket. One weak session lost us the series. A good series overall in Covid times. England should definitely do a return tour. #ENGvPAK— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 25, 2020
Absolute masterpiece!
Congratulations @jimmy9 what a achievement!! Fantastic effort 👍 #600club https://t.co/F1wqmB92AN— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 25, 2020
Big thumbs up to you JIMMY!
Well done james Anderson @jimmy9 .. this milestone is just greatness ..156 test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable..u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable .@bcci @ECB_cricket— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 25, 2020
Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020
600 is not a joke! Not that easy to achieve this feat...👍👌
Congratulations @jimmy9 on 600 test wickets.. #swingking @ECB_cricket @SkyCricket Legend 👍👌— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2020
Brilliant pacer!
Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2020
For a fast-bowler to play 156 test matches is an incredible achievement, a testament of his endurance. And becoming the first fast bowler to 600 test wickets is a just reward for the hard-work & the passion with which @jimmy9 has played his cricket. Many congratulations #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/RGOdReZXuL— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.