Joe Root wants me to be part of 2021 England’s Ashes squad in Australia, reveals James Anderson

James Anderson, who picked up his 600th wicket on Tuesday, has revealed that Joe Root wants him to be part of the English setup for 2021 Ashes in Australia. The pacer, admitting that he is working on his fitness, still was coy on his chances of picking up 100 more wickets for reaching 700-milestone.

Just before the English cricketing summer began, 38-year-old James Anderson stated that he feels fresh and would go on to play for another two years easily. However, during the summer, the management had their reservations over the pacer’s fitness, giving him a break in the second Test against West Indies.

Since then, Anderson has been on every playing XI and en route, also picked up his 600th wicket when he dismissed Pakistan’s skipper Azhar Ali. Following his six-wicket haul against Pakistan in the third Test, Anderson revealed that Root wants the pacer to be part of the Three Lions setup for the 2021 Ashes in Australia. Additionally, the 38-year-old also stated that he’s working really hard on his fitness, to be part of the setup.

"I've chatted to Joe about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia (for the Ashes next year). I don't see any reason why I can't be. I'm working hard on my fitness all the time. I'm working hard on my game," he was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

The pacer was also coy of his chances of breaking the shackles, becoming the only pacer to reach the 700 Test wicket barrier, joining the likes of Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, the only two thus far in the club.

"I didn't bowl as well as I'd have liked for the whole summer. But in this Test I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet. Can I reach 700? Why not?"

Following a long-injury prone period from cricket, Anderson revealed that he still loves up turning up for training every day, putting in the extra yard and efforts to keep himself fit.

"We're still in the Test championship. There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That's all I'm really interested in. I still love turning up every day at training, putting in the hard yards and being in the dressing room with the lads trying to forge a win for England.