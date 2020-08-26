IPL 2020 | If needs must, we’ll be open to loan replacements, reveals Mike Hesson

RCB Team Director Mike Hesson has clarified that if, at any point, Royal Challengers Bangalore have to find a loan replacement, they will be ‘certainly open’ to the same. The New Zealander has further stated that, they are, however, happy about the squad they have at their disposal currently.

Ahead of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, the IPL Governing Council made a rule for the uncapped players to be loaned mid-season in line with football transfers and for the same purpose, the board opened up a five-day window after the halfway stage.

Although the Mumbai Indians threw their support behind the move, no team in the league utilised the window, but come 2020, the rule has been extended to the capped players as well, making it a lucrative exercise for the teams. RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson is one of the first to speak openly about it and stated that the team will be open to such a move, if the need arises.

"Looks if needs must, later on, we are certainly open to it. We've got a small squad and we've done that for a reason. If something [injuries] was to occur, we'd certainly look at that,” Mike Hesson said at a virtual media conference on Wednesday, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"You, however, need both teams to buy into any potential loan. So you need to make sure the other side is happy with the loan and think they'll get benefit from it later on in the tournament as well. So it's not a matter of identifying someone you want, they also have to be allowed to be released as well."

While Hesson clarified that they are really happy with the squad they have at their disposal, given the injury scenario, there might be an option of loaning a player. However, there is no financial benefit for the players given they will be entitled to get the fixed auction price and nothing more.

"It will come in at some stage due to the fact that it's hard to get potential replacements. We are very comfortable with the squad we have, but if we get injuries or so forth then loan opportunities could become an option. It's certainly something that BCCI are well aware [of] as well."