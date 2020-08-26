IPL 2020 | Harry Gurney rules himself out of KKR campaign with shoulder injury

Today at 8:34 PM
Harry Gurney has confirmed that he will not be travelling to the UAE to join the Kolkata Knight Riders for this season's IPL owing to a shoulder injury. Gurney represented KKR in the 2019 season, taking seven wickets in eight games, including a Man-of-the-Match performance against RR.
In order to focus on his white-ball cricket and T20 freelancing world, Notts Outlaws medium-pacer Harry Gurney signed a white-ball-only contract with the Vitality Blast side ahead of the 2019 season and the head coach Peter Moores was very happy that Gurney was focusing on his strength. However, with Vitality Blast and Indian Premier League set to take place one by one over the next three months, there has been a big setback for the English bowler who will now miss both the leagues and will now undergo a shoulder operation.
"Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast. Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough," Gurney said in the Outlaws press release.
While Notts Outlaws released a press release regarding his absence in the Blast, the pacer himself confirmed to ESPN Cricinfo that he wouldn't be taking part in the IPL either. Gurney had a big role to play in the KKR campaign last year in the limited matches he played and his slower ball became the talk of the town.
