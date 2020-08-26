IPL 2020 | CSK knows how to perform well in any conditions, admits Dwayne Bravo

Ahead of the IPL 2020 in the Middle East, a confident Dwayne Bravo has admitted that his franchise, CSK knows how to perform well in any conditions. The Windies all-rounder also heaped praises on MS Dhoni, admitting that he always gives his players belief and confidence despite the situation.

For the second time in IPL history, the T20 competition has moved to the Middle East, where it would be hosted this time over the span of two months. The playing conditions in the country are set to be slightly different from the pitches in India, with several predictions that it might be on the slower side.

Despite the changing conditions, which might hinder the chances of a few franchises, CSK’s Dwayne Bravo remained coy that the franchise knows how to do well in any given conditions. With the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran in the outfit, the franchise has strengthened its pace attack whilst spin still remains a vital cog in their armour.

"Every team has quality players and all know how to adapt. So I don't think the conditions will favour any one team but CSK, of course, is a side which knows how to do well in any condition," he told TOI in a promotional event.

MS Dhoni’s influence has been immense on the players who have played under him, with all them echoing the same thought regarding the former Indian skipper. Bravo too was no exception, as the all-rounder heaped praises on his franchise’s skipper.

"As a player he used to absorb so much pressure and never panicked. Dhoni always gives players belief and confidence, which is the hallmark of any great captain. As cricket lovers we would have loved to see him play for as long as possible but the reality is we have to stop some time. But there's still the IPL and he is very much there," Bravo added.

Bravo then went on to narrate a story, where he defended six runs off the last over against MS Dhoni's Indian side, during their T20I series in Florida.

“I only had to defend six runs in that over and I was bowling to the best finisher in the game. Dhoni is a very difficult opponent to bowl to, so it was a great achievement for me to stop him from getting those runs...I wish I could have bowled more to him in international cricket because I always like bowling to the best,” Bravo concluded.