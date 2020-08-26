CPL 2020 | Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Statistical Preview

Sitting on the bottom half of the table, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs have a lot to catch up and this encounter has presented them with an opportunity to come good at a crucial juncture. The Tridents, especially, will be careful considering the losing streak they have accumulated lately.

Form Guide

Barbados Tridents - L L L W

With three losses form the last four encounters, the defending champions are a pale shadow of their former selves and desperately need a win to break free from the shackles. However, there is a little support from the history too with the Jamaica-based side having triumphed over them eight times as compared to five wins from 14 games.

Jamaica Tallawahs - W L L W

In the last four encounters, the Rovman Powell-led side have come out winners twice, with as many losses, but their record against the Tridents will push them to the forefront today. In the last five matches against the Jason Holder-led side, Tallawahs have won four times, a definitive push in the right direction.

Key Batsmen

Barbados Tridents - Johnson Charles

There is Jason Holder, there is Johnson Charles and then there is everyone else after a big break. Such has been the impact of the former Windies wicket-keeper that he will be the biggest hope for the defending champions if they wish to have any sort of success against the Tallawahs. In the four encounters in this tournament so far, Charles has managed to score a total of 115 runs in four matches. He will hold the key to success this time as well.

Jamaica Tallawahs - Glenn Phillips

Both Glenn Phillips and Andre Russell are the engine rooms for the Tallawahs in the ongoing season of the CPL and this seems to continue. Especially the big gulf that exists between them and the entire batting line-up, the situation becomes self-explanatory. Given the Kiwi batsman bat at the top of the order, banking on him would give you good dividends.

Key Bowlers

Barbados Tridents - Mitchell Santner

The Kiwi has been absolutely terrific in the shortest version of the game and even though he has picked only two wickets so far in the league, you would be wise to bank on him to deliver against the Tallawahs. One of the reasons is his angle being suitable to exploit the right-handers in the Tallawahs alongside his affinity to slip under the radar and deliver goods.

Jamaica Tallawahs - Mujeeb Ur Rahman

I really can’t think of a player more threatening in this CPL than Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has picked as many as nine wickets from 4 games at an insane average of 7.44. That is all I would say and if this doesn’t suffice to make you bet for him, probably nothing will. Go for it without giving a second thought.

If you want a double return for this game and a simple one to bet for, go for Barbados Tridents win, something that is extremely favourable odds to have a 2X return. Go for it! 1XBet Predictions

Predicted XI

BT - Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh

JT - Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 27, 3:30 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code