Working with all parties involved to confirm schedule, confirms David White

New Zealand Cricket chief David White has confirmed that the board is working with the member countries, government and venues to finalise their summer schedule. As per the FTP, the country will host West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh involving a total of 37 days of cricket.

Now that cricket has been resumed all over the world, NZ cricket too is expected to get on with their international cricket in an orderly manner, following the due protocols. In this regard, New Zealand Cricket Chief David White has confirmed that they are a few inches away from finalising their summer schedule of the 2020-21 season. Their men’s team summer schedule includes 37 days of cricket with the likes of West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh touring the nation.

White announced that they have been in talks with all the member countries, government agencies, venues, and major associations involved to start cricket in New Zealand. He also added that their women’s programme is on a good track as well.

"We're getting close now. We're working with member countries, government agencies and venues and MAs [major associations], so we're getting very close [to confirming the schedule]. It's all looking positive. It's also really positive for the White Ferns who've got a good programme," White told Stuff.co.nz.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been planning the logistics to host West Indies, with whom they have been scheduled to play T20Is and Tests. Though an official date has still not been announced regarding their first assignment at home after the forced pandemic break, they would likely resume their cricket post the conclusion of IPL. Blackcaps first-team regulars like captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner will be involved in the IPL, which is slated to run till November 10.

White informed that NZ players will complete the whole IPL and then, return back home for the series against West Indies. He also confirmed that West Indies players too would be flying directly from UAE for the away series. He further assured that all the quarantine facilities are in place for the players for the smooth return of cricket.

"Our guys will play the whole IPL, jump on a plane and come home, quarantine and get ready for the West Indies. The West Indies will probably arrive in two waves, the first prior to the IPL finishing and the second wave of those who are involved in the IPL finals. We're working through that with the Government, within their regulations, but teams will have the ability to train as well,” White added.