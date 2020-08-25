 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to James Anderson becoming first pacer to conquer Mt.600

    James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 600 Test wickets

    Twitter reacts to James Anderson becoming first pacer to conquer Mt.600

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 9:52 PM

    England's James Anderson has created history by becoming the first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets. The 38-year-old dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali on day 5 of the 3rd Test to get to the landmark. Previously, the 600-wicket club was occupied only by spinners Muralitharan, Warne and Kumble.

    Incredible

    No other pacer in the history of the game has taken 600 wickets

    What an achievement

    Can't agree more

    Take a bow Jimmy

    Anderson joins the 600-wicket club

    England's greatest

    What a career

    Age is just a number

    Jimmy is a legend

