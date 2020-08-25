Twitter reacts to James Anderson becoming first pacer to conquer Mt.600
England's James Anderson has created history by becoming the first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets. The 38-year-old dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali on day 5 of the 3rd Test to get to the landmark. Previously, the 600-wicket club was occupied only by spinners Muralitharan, Warne and Kumble.
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/fL9aifFjyV#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/jjNlyM1Ty6
No other pacer in the history of the game has taken 600 wickets
6⃣0⃣0⃣ Test wickets for @jimmy9 🔥🔥— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) August 25, 2020
First pacer to in the history of cricket to claim 600 Test wickets 👏👏🐐#Anderson #JamesAnderson #ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/s2jKEVE0yj
The first quick bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets! 👑— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/xtScZH25eZ#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/J94TVFUfmu
Remarkable achievement to play 156 Tests as a Batsman .. To do it as a quick bowler & then achieve 600 wickets is nothing short of extraordinary .. Well done @jimmy9 .. England’s greatest ever bowler .. #TestCricket— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2020
First seamer to 600 WICKETS...just says it all 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Congratulations #JimmyAnderson #ENGvsPAK— Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) August 25, 2020
Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club 👍🏼— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020
600. Jimmy Anderson. One of the greatest.... 🙌😇 #ENGvsPAK— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2020
Brilliant stuff by James Anderson! What a career he's had! 600 wickets is an elite club!#ENGvPAK #JamesAnderson #testcricket— Gaurav Kadam (@gavkadam) August 25, 2020
James Anderson becomes the first pacer to take 600 Test wickets. And he gets a big wicket of Azhar Ali as his 600th. 156 Tests & 17 years as a pace bowler — amazing fitness & consistency.— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 25, 2020
Joins Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne & Anil Kumble in this elite list. #ENGvsPAK
3️⃣3️⃣,7️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ balls— CricketBadger (@cricket_badger) August 25, 2020
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets
1️⃣7️⃣ years
1️⃣ JAMES ANDERSON pic.twitter.com/qVYvJBlcjM
