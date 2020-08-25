To pick Test players on IPL performances is wrong, opines Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that it is wrong to pick players based on their performances in the IPL as it is a different ball-game altogether. He also suggested that Indian players should be allowed to play in foreign T20 leagues and only keeping them for IPL is a bit harsh.

Wasim Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, has been a veteran of the Indian domestic circuit and in recent years, has become a mentor to many youngsters. The Mumbaikar has always been on the top-scoring charts in the Ranji Trophy throughout his playing career, making him the highest ever run-getter in the longest format of the Indian domestic circuit. However, this didn’t translate into a successful Test career for him as he only managed to play 31 Tests for India.

Recently, IPL seems to have become the basis of selection for the Indian team, even in the Tests. A good IPL season outweighs a good Ranji season without a doubt. But a longer format of the game has its own nuisances that cannot be judged in T20 cricket. Speaking on this, the 42-year old opined that IPL performance should not be the basis of selection for Test cricket as both are completely different ball games.

"To pick a player in Test cricket because of his performance in IPL is something which is wrong. I think if he performs well in IPL maybe we can look at him in the white-ball format," Jaffer told SportsTiger, reported TimesofIndia.com

The Mumbaikar suggested that Indian players should be allowed to play in foreign leagues if they are not on the list of centrally contracted players. He also added that the BCCI could put a limit, if they want, upon the number of leagues a player can play, but only allowing them to play IPL is a bit too far stretched.

"It completely makes sense to me. If you are not one of the centrally contracted players then one should be allowed. The board can minimise and reduce it to one or two leagues in which the players can participate but not letting any Indian player play anything other than IPL is a bit strict in my opinion," the Mumbaikar added.