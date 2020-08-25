Sometimes Australians’ jokes get lost in translation and become news, asserts Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he had a telephonic conversation with Ricky Ponting and will reveal the content of their face-to-face conversation once they sit together next week. Ashwin has further added that sometimes Australians’ jokes get lost in translation and become news.

Speaking about the Mankading incident of the last year and how he would receive the incident concerning Ravichandran Ashwin is a part of the Delhi Capitals set-up, a franchise in which Ponting is the head coach, the Australian promised to have a "hard conversation" with the off-spinner, saying "that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket".

Ashwin, however, minced no words by saying that the bowler should be given a free ball and five runs should be docked from the batting team if a batsman is found to be backing up from the non-striker end. With the Internet divided with opinions on both sides, Ashwin revealed that he had a telephonic conversation with Ponting already and will have a face-to-face conversation later this week once the Aussie lands in Dubai.

"Ricky Ponting hasn't yet reached (Dubai). After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already talked over the phone. It was a very interesting chat," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"What happens sometimes is Australians' messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That's what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky."

Delhi Capitals are the fourth franchise Ashwin will represent in the IPL in, with the Chennai-born spinner having already plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Kings XI Punjab in the preceding 12 seasons of the IPL.