Reports | Chris Gayle tests negative after attending birthday party of Covid-positive Usain Bolt

In what has come as a major relief for the Kings XI Punjab camp ahead of the IPL 2020, the franchise’s star opener Chris Gayle is set to join the club with other KXIP players in Dubai, after returning two negative Covid-19 results. Gayle rumoredly attended the birthday bash of sprinter Usain Bolt last week, and thus after news emerged of there being a potential outbreak within the party, all attendees were asked to get themselves tested. Gayle, being one of the many stars who attended the party, got himself tested twice and confirmed the same on his Instagram stories, and now it is believed that the 40-year-old is good to go for the IPL.