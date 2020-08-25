Reports | Chris Gayle tests negative after attending birthday party of Covid-positive Usain Bolt

Today at 4:41 PM
Chris Gayle is all set to join the Kings XI Punjab camp in UAE for IPL 2020 after the opener reportedly returned two negative results on being tested for Covid-19. Gayle is said to have got himself tested after allegedly attending the birthday of Usain Bolt, who tested positive for the virus.
Despite returning two negative results, however, Gayle, as per the protocols, like every other player, will have to return four more negative results before he could start training inside the bio-bubble. The Jamaican opener would first get tested in the airport upon arrival in the UAE, after which he will be tested thrice - on days one, three and five - during a six-day quarantine period. Should he successfully return four negative results, the southpaw will then be cleared to join the bio-bubble and start training for the IPL 2020.
While Gayle escaped from contracting Covid-19, not so lucky was his good friend Usain Bolt, who, according to his country's health minister Dr Christopher Tufton, tested positive for the virus. Bolt, in fact, posted a video on his Twitter handle, confirming that he was isolating himself as a precaution, and also asked all those who attended his birthday party to ‘stay safe’.
This is not the first scare for Kings XI though as their middle-order batsman Karun Nair was reported as Covid-positive towards the end of July. The franchise later revealed that he had normal fever. The Karnataka man, however, tested negative on the arrival in Dubai.
