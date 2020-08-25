IPL 2020 | We have to understand that we need to protect the bubble, stresses Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has conveyed to the whole squad about the importance of taking the protocols seriously, which are in place for this season’s IPL and stressed the need to secure the bio-bubble at all times. He has further insisted that a good team culture should be established from the first day.

The BCCI has issued Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by all the franchises for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, slated to start from September 19 in the UAE. As per the protocols, the players have been kept under a mandatory six-day quarantine in which they would have to go through RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3 and 6 of the quarantine. Only after testing negative from the three tests, all the players would be allowed to enter the tournament bio-bubble. Subsequently, they will be tested every fifth day of the tournament.

On Monday, in a virtual meeting with the RCB squad, Virat Kohli stressed upon the need to follow the protocols and insisted that all the players need to protect the bio-bubble at all times. He asserted that one mistake from any of his fellow members could spoil the entire tournament, which could have massive repercussions.

"We have followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised. We have to understand that we need to protect the bubble," Kohli said, as quoted by Times of India.

"...Because I think one mistake by any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament. And none of us want to do that."

The Indian skipper further went on to insist the importance of having a good culture in the team from the beginning, where everyone feels at home, and asked all the seniors to lead from the front in this regard.

"I can't wait to get to our first practice session, something that we all are going to cherish. An opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1. For me it's all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels a part of the team equally and everyone feels responsible for where we want to go equally," he added.

"And I think all of us have to contribute towards that. Firstly the seniors in the team. So lets start things on the right note."

RCB's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, who was present in the meeting along with head coach Simon Katich, explained the consequences of violating the rules after Kohli posed him a question. He warned all the members that any breach would lead to contractual obligations which would be dealt with very seriously.

"It (violation) will be dealt with very seriously. For accidental breach, players will be removed and sent into isolation for seven days and then come back only after he tests negative. There will be strong consequences if players choose to do that (violate protocols). Players will sign a document which explains the consequences," Hesson said.