IPL 2020 | Ryan Harris to replace James Hopes as new Delhi Capitals bowling coach

Delhi Capitals have announced that Ryan Harris will take over the Bowling Coach duties for this year after James Hopes pulled out for this year owing to personal reasons. The 40-year-old will join the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE and will link up with the squad after a Quarantine period.

One of the most promising bowlers of his time, Ryan Harris was a late entrant in international cricket, but had ample amount of success in the red-ball format. With 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name, Harris got into the IPL in the 2009 edition and went on to lift the trophy with Deccan Chargers.

While injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015, Harris has been a constant on the coaching circuit with the Australian team, Brisbane Heat, and later in the years with the Kings XI Punjab squad.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL. This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all,” Harris said as quoted by Delhi Capitals website.

He will team up with Ricky Ponting, Mohammed Kaif, and Samuel Badree in the coaching squad and will be replacing former Delhi Daredevils player James Hopes, who was the coach of the side for the last two editions. Hopes, in all probability, will return for the next year as he was unable to travel this year due to personal reasons.