IPL 2020 | NADA to set up five DCS to carry out 50 dope tests in UAE

After the BCCI decided to come under the purview of WADA, and thus allowing NADA to conduct their doping process, the Indian doping body has been proactive in their association with the BCCI. So much so that NADA will set up five 'Dope Control Stations' (DCS) in the UAE for carrying out its anti-doping activities. As per the plan, three venues for the match - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - will have one DCS each while two designated training venues - ICC Academy in Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi - will have one unit in place.