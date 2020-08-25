IPL 2020 | NADA to set up five DCS to carry out 50 dope tests in UAE

Today at 10:01 AM
National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has decided to set up a total of five 'Dope Control Stations' (DCS) in the UAE for carrying out its anti-doping activities and will conduct a total of 50 tests in the process. Apart from urine samples, NADA might collect blood samples, if required.
After the BCCI decided to come under the purview of WADA, and thus allowing NADA to conduct their doping process, the Indian doping body has been proactive in their association with the BCCI. So much so that NADA will set up five 'Dope Control Stations' (DCS) in the UAE for carrying out its anti-doping activities. As per the plan, three venues for the match - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - will have one DCS each while two designated training venues - ICC Academy in Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi - will have one unit in place.
Times of India confirmed the same, quoting NADA director general Navin Agarwal who informed that Dope Control Officers (DCOs) have been directed to perform the 'in competition' testing only at the playing venues and they will carry out the 'out-of-competition' testing at the training sites. As per Agarwal, a total of 50 tests will be carried out in the process.
While the major testing process involves collecting urine samples, NADA plans to collect blood samples as well in case it comes to that. NADA's DCOs will also be encouraged to test the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, among others to keep the fairness in the process.
NADA revealed that each testing team would comprise five members to conduct the anti-doping programme and the teams will travel to UAE in batches.
"The first batch will leave in the first week of September. Before their departure, all team members will be tested for Covid-19. Upon their arrival in the UAE, they will be tested again," Agarwal quoted as saying.
