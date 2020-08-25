CPL 2020 | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents - Statistical Preview

Both the struggling teams, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents will take on each other in a repeat fixture, first of which was won by Tridents. While Tridents have lost back-to-back matches after winning their opening game, Patriots are yet to register any points to their name.

Form Guide

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - L L L L W

Despite having an amazing run in the previous edition of CPL, making it to the semi-finals, they have been unable to open their account this season. They have lost three back to back matches, first of which was against Tridents, placing them at the last in the points table. They will be looking to take revenge for their opening fixture and get some points against their name. Patriots will be hoping that their star batsman Evin Lewis would give them a flying start.

Barbados Tridents - L L W W W

Apart from their win against Patriots in their opening game, Tridents have been unable to justify their defending champions tag with wins on the board, placing themselves second-last on the points table. They were unfortunate to lose in the second match, which was affected by rain and reduced to 5 overs each side. But were outclassed by an in-form Trinbago Knight Riders in the third game, taking their total to only 1 win in 3 matches played. Having won their previous encounter against Patriots, they will be confident of shrugging off their previous losses. Tridents would be relying on Rashid Khan’s magic with the ball to take them over the finish line.

Key Batsmen

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Evin Lewis

Despite having, Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis at the top, Patriots’ batting has not shown the same flair it showed in the last edition. They did show some resilience in the previous match scoring 162/8, chasing a target of 173, after disappointing performances in the first two games. They would be hoping that their batting comes to their rescue this time around, with Evin Lewis, who hasn’t looked in-form, being the crucial piece to their puzzle.

Barbados Tridents - Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles, along with Shai Hope, has been crucial for Tridents to build the foundation at the top. Charles had a decent outing in the last match, scoring 52 off 33 balls. Having the ability to bat through the innings and take the game away from the opposition, he would be the danger man for the Patriots. He has scored 91 runs in the 3 matches he has played so far.

Key Bowlers

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Rayad Emrit

Although Rayad Emrit got only 1 wicket in the previous game, taking his tally to 6 wickets in 3 games, he would be the key man for Patriots in the bowling lineup. The 39-year old would have to lead the team by example against Tridents if they are to get any points in front of their name in the points table. He has so far been excellent with the bowl and would hope to continue his form.

Barbados Tridents - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has shown more than a few times now that he, alone, is capable enough to run through the opposition batting lineup. He hasn’t been among the highest-wicket takers in the 3 matches played so far, but that’s what makes him even more dangerous. He will be itching to get into the top wicket-takers charts and Patriots could be the first team he destroys on his way.

With an odds of 1.73 on 1xBET, Tridents are favoured to win this match, considering that they have already defeated Patriots once this season. Tridents will be confident enough to do a repeat of their previous meeting. 1XBET PREDICTIONS

Predicted XIs

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 25, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code