CPL 2020 | Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Statistical Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs will face off against Guyana Amazon Warriors, who defeated them in their last meeting in a low score game, in the 12th match of CPL 2020. While Warriors would be hoping a Hetmyer show after a two match slump, Tallawahs would be backing Andre Russel to do the damage.

Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors - L W W L W

Coming off a loss in their previous match, Warriors have had a mixed bag season so far, winning 2 out of 4 games. While their bowling has been impressive, their batting has not quite been able to match up to it to form a consistent winning combination. In their previous match against Tallawahs, they defended the lowest ever total of 118, with Chris Green being the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets for 10 runs. They would want their bowlers to continue their performance in this match as well.

Jamaica Tallawahs - L L W L L

Tallawahs got off to a winning start in the tournament, but then lost their next two matches, the recent one being against the Warriors. They would be looking to end their 2-match losing streak and get winning momentum back to their side. In their previous H2H encounter, Warriors didn’t allow them to chase a total of 118 and restricted them to 104/7 in 20 overs. Their batsmen have not been able to click as a unit, especially Andre Russell, whose signature innings is yet to come.

Key Batsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Shimron Hetmyer

In the opening two matches, Shimron Hetmyer was their star performer, but the southpaw hasn’t been able to continue his form into the next two games. While he got out for 4 runs in the previous match, he still is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, with 138 runs. Although, Shimron Hetmyer didn’t have a good outing against Jamaica Tallawahs, registering a duck, he cannot be disocunted at any cost. Hetmyer will be the game-changing batsman for the Warriors.

Jamaica Tallawahs - Glenn Phillips

Despite the presence of Russell, Phillips has been the only positive in an otherwise disappointing batting season for Tallawahs. He has been the highest scorer for Tallawashs, scoring 102 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 130.76. The Kiwi opener’s importance was quite evident in the previous match where he got out for a duck, after which his team couldn’t chase target of 118. So, Phillips would be the key batsman for Tallawahs in their match against Warriors.

Key Bowlers

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Imran Tahir

Tahir had a great outing last match, picking up 3 wickets for 22 runs, making him the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 8 wickets in 4 matches. Although Keemo Paul, who has taken 6 wickets in 4 matches, would be another key bowler, the spotlight would be on Tahir to perform. The South African certainly would be at the focal point of all the bowling action of Warriors.

Jamaica Tallawahs- Mujeeb ur Rahman

The inexperienced Mujeeb ur Rahman has proved his mettle througout the world and CPL 2020 didn’t remain untouched from that, with him taking 6 wickets in 3 matches and claiming the highest wicket-taker spot for Tallawahs. In the previous match, he was the pick of the bowlers, scalping 3 wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Hence, Mujeeb would play an important role in changing the fortunes of his franchise.

Predicted XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 26, 3:00 AM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code