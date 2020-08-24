Virat Kohli only batsman who can break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 hundreds record, believes Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has reckoned that Virat Kohli is the only batsman who can break the record of 100 hundreds set by Sachin Tendulkar. The former pacer has further stated that Kohli might not be talking about it but he is the only batsman that has the ability and fitness required to achieve this record.

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, had scored 51 Test centuries and 49 ODI hundreds and currently holds the record of being the only batsman to score 100 international hundreds. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, 31, has stacked up 70 international hundreds so far, including 43 centuries in 248 ODIs and 23 tons in 86 Tests. Irfan Pathan stated that Kohli is the only batsman who can challenge the mammoth record of Master Blaster. He further added that the RCB skipper has the ability and fitness required to break the record.

"I am sure 100 hundreds, he (Kohli) might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one," Pathan said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected show as quoted by Times of India.

"He has achieved so much in such a little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds, he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat," he added.

"I think he (Kohli) is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that's the target he will have in his mind."

Kohli will be seen leading India on the tour of Australia towards the end of the year where the two teams would clash in three ODIs and four Test matches while the schedule for the T20s remains unclear as of now.