IPL 2020 | Great season with RR might propel my chances for India return, proclaims Robin Uthappa

Having moved to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020, Robin Uthappa has proclaimed that one good season with the franchise might propel his chances of making a dramatic comeback to the Indian team. Adding that the dream is alive, Uthappa stated that he will do his level best to perform well for the Royals.

Playing IPL since its inception, Robin Uthappa has pretty much proved himself as a prolific and proficient run-scorer, having scored 4411 runs in 177 IPL games, at an average of 28.83, representing multiple franchises. While he represented RCB and MI with reasonable success, it was his time with Kolkata Knight Riders where the right-hander turned a new page in his career, winning the IPL twice (2012 and 2014), whilst also winning the Orange Cap in KKR's second title-winning campaign.

While he has been retained in the past by the Knight Riders, he was, however, let go ahead of the 2020 season, as a result of which he moved to Rajasthan Royals. The 2008-IPL winning franchise, who let go of their former skipper Ajinkya Rahane, roped in the right-hander to fill his shoes. Ahead of the season, the 34-year-old from Kodagu proclaimed that one great season with Royals might propel his chances of an Indian comeback.

“I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team. I am someone who is always positive as a human being and I look for silver linings even in negative situations. So my conviction is really strong that god willing, that I will be able to represent my country again and bring laurels to it. I hope that happens,” he told Rajasthan Royals.

Uthappa also stated that it is still his dream to bring laurels to the country and claimed that a comeback is still on the cards. The right-hander last made his appearance in the Indian blues in 2015, in the T20I against Zimbabwe, post which he has been largely frozen out of the squad due to the influx of young, talented batters in the country.

”Anyone who plays competitive cricket hopes to play for the country and bring laurels to the country. So the dream is very much alive,” he concluded.