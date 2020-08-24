IPL 2020 | Excited to meet and learn from Smith and Archer, expresses Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian U-19 southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal has expressed his excitement in having the chance to learn from the Rajasthan Royals duo of Steve Smith and Jofra Archer in IPL 2020. The left-hander also revealed that he will make sure to ask the Australian batsman about the technical nuances of the game.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal having not played a single T20 game in his career, Rajasthan Royals turned their attention towards the Mumbai sensation for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. The left-hander, who has only played 13 List A games but has already left a long-lasting impression on the fans, scoring 779 runs at an average of 70.81, was snapped up by the Royals in the auction, after which he set the stage alight in the 2020 U19 World Cup.

Ahead of his first appearance in the Indian Premier League, where he will turn up for the Royals, the southpaw expressed his excitement to meet and learn from the Royals’ international stars Jofra Archer and Steve Smith. At the age of 17, the left-hander was bought for a price of Rs 2.4 crore from his base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

"I am really excited to meet Steve Smith. It is going to be a big opportunity for me. I have seen him play, but IPL and RR have given me the platform to meet the legendary batsman and learn from him. I want to ask him about his mindset. I will ask him about the technical aspects of the game and how he prepares before a match," Yashasvi told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

The southpaw also daringly admitted that he is ready to face Jofra Archer in the nets, calling the Englishman a ‘different’ bowler. Jaiswal added that he will improve his gameplay immensely when he faces Archer in the nets for the Royals in his first T20 expedition.

"I want to face Jofra Archer in the nets. He is a very different bowler and you can't judge him. He is a very talented bowler. I want to play him and improve my game. I am really excited to meet and learn from both Smith and Jofra," he said.