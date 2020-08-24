IPL 2020 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a potent force this IPL, reveals VVS Laxman

Today at 4:13 PM
VVS Laxman has stated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to his full fitness mode and will be an important cog in the wheel for the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit this IPL. Laxman has further added that bowlers have been exceptional for the franchise and he hopes them to peak again this time.
One of the major strengths of the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up has been their bowling - both pace and spin - which made them a daunting line-up in the league. Even though many attribute that to David Warner and Jonny Bairstow partnership up top, nothing has quite devoured the success story quite like their bowling - be it, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Rashid Khan, be it Mohammed Nabi or Sandeep Sharma. Ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Laxman stated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back with his full fitness and should be a potent force in the UAE.
“Well, bowling has always been our strength and with Bhuvi (pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar) back to full fitness and given his reputation as one of the most dangerous bowlers in the T20 (Twenty20) format, it should be a potent force. We also have a lot of variety in spin too with the Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi,” Laxman told Sportstar.
“The bowlers have been sensational and we hope to see them peak again at the right time,” he added.
Due to the pandemic situation, things are turning to be pretty dire currently and everyone will have to practise caution in the entire stay in the Middle East. However, Laxman doesn’t feel that the peripheral factors like absence of crowd will affect players’ performance in any way.
“The players have been used to playing in front of huge crowds which have often been inspirational. But again, all of them are professionals and know their responsibilities and expectations pretty well. Yes, most of them have been training in their backyard while some of them were having nets. But the intensity in the three weeks’ training in the run-up to the IPL will be a different proposition altogether with different skill sets to be in place,” he explained.
