IPL 2020 | BCCI exploring ‘dynamic schedule’ to keep contingency plan ready

While the IPL schedule has been a point of discussion currently, it has been reported that the BCCI is actually exploring a ‘dynamic schedule’ to keep pace with the unsolicited situation. The BCCI is also considering to keep the schedule open-ended to accommodate the England and Australia players.

When Rohit Sharma congratulated MS Dhoni on the latter’s retirement on August 15, his post came as a hint for the IPL schedule, for he wrote, “Looking forward to meeting at the toss on September 19.” That created the speculation that the itinerary has already reached the franchises but now adding a twist to the tale, Times of India reported that BCCI is looking at possibilities of putting "dynamic scheduling in place".

In case a player tests positive for Coronavirus at any point during the tournament, the player will have to go into quarantine for 14 days along with everyone sharing the same bio bubble taking a six-day mandatory period of isolation. Everyone will have to return three negative mandatory PCR tests during the said time frame.

"If that happens, can that team play on those six days? Possibly not. But the tournament will go on, so it's necessary to work on the possibility of keeping a schedule flexible enough where matches can be brought forward and delayed, as and when necessary," ToI quoted a source as saying.

Apart from that, there is a case for the English and Australian players missing the first few matches of the IPL. Due to the white-ball series in England, the players will land in the UAE only around September 17 or 18 following which a week's quarantine will come into effect.

"So there is a possibility that matches in those first three or four days can be allotted to teams not majorly dependent on players flying over from the UK," sources said.

Those factors bring chaos of sorts in the BCCI as the board is mulling the possibilities of having a dynamic schedule and they will be a bit relieved that only three venues are in place, instead of eight venues of India.