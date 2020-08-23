VIDEO | Wily Lamichhane’s slider befuddles Chris Green’s ambitious fifth-stump shuffle

Sandeep Lamichhane is growing to be one of the finest and most intelligent spinners of our time and he gave a fantastic example of the same in last night’s CPL encounter. After Chris Green shuffled way too much, Lamichhane controlled his delivery stride and bowled a slider to dismiss the Aussie.

It was a game of interesting duality between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs as both the teams seemed to have been playing a game of snake and ladder for the entirety of the match. After Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj gave a quickfire start to the Warriors’ innings, Mujeeb Ur Rahman brought sanity back to the fore with two quick dismissals upon which Lamichhane wanted to bank upon.

However, instead of batting with caution on the face of adversity, what Warriors’ captain Chris Green did not only leave the side with a lot to jostle upon but also ensured the side ended up with a moderate total on board.

On the fourth delivery of the 15th over, even before Lamichhane could deliver the ball, Green shuffled way past his stumps, leaving his leg-stump completely exposed. Finding the hint soon enough, the Nepal spinner controlled his stride in a beautiful fashion and slid a quicker delivery on the leg-side.

Green was completely befuddled by the slider and his attempted flick left him in a bizarre situation. Even before he could realise the blunder he committed, his leg-stump was rooted from its position and was laid on the ground. He naturally had disappointment on his face but the delivery actually encapsulated the wily spinner Lamichhane is slowly becoming.