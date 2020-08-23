Reports | Pakistan set to host Zimbabwe for limited-overs series in October and November
Today at 11:33 AM
Pakistan will kick off their home season by hosting Zimbabwe in a closed-door bio-secure bubble in October and November before touring New Zealand in December. As per the reports, PCB is looking to wrap up the remaining PSL matches from the last season during that time frame as well.
The Pakistan cricket team, which is on a tour of England currently for a three-match Test and a three-match T20I series, will be back to the country by September 4 but a busy period of cricket beckons for them with Zimbabwe set to travel to the Asian nation for a limited-overs trip. As per a PTI report, the visiting team will land in Pakistan between October 10 to 15 and will go through a two-week-long quarantine.
“Dates are being finalised with Zimbabwe but tentatively they will come to Pakistan tentatively between October 10 to 15 and first remain in a two-week quarantine and have COVID-19 tests before starting their training,” a PCB source informed on Saturday.
“The bio-secure bubble will be applicable for both the international series against Zimbabwe, probably the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 5 and the entire domestic season,” he said.
As per the ICC Future Tours Programme, Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals but have now requested the Asian nation to arrange a few extra matches for them if possible.
“Their ODIs are part of the ICC Super League Championship but they want to play some extra matches as well. Pakistan’s next international activity after the series against Zimbabwe will be a tour to New Zealand in December after which they will host South Africa and then the Pakistan Super League will be organised followed by another tour to England to play a ODI series as part of the Super League,” the source added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.