Pakistan’s mismanagement leaves overburdened Naseem and Shaheen beaten and bruised

‘Pakistan overhyped bowling has been exposed.. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah are just 1 wicket bowlers per innings. Can't see them picking 5 to win a match. Just social media hyped stars..’ read a Tweet from a user, 96 overs into England’s innings, with the hosts cruising at 336/4.

“Overhauled bowling attack Naseem Shah can't take wickets. Except Yasir Shah ...Nothing much in bowling” read the assessment of another.

It was these critics, or trolls if you may call it, that Wasim Akram was trying to fight, when he ran to the defense of both Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah some 10 overs into Day 2, when he was on commentary. Of course, it is ridiculous to be going on social media and berating inexperienced youngsters for not living up-to fan-created expectations, but unfortunately, that is how the world works in 2020.

The world we find ourselves in today is unforgiving and anything but a picture-perfect display is, as per the fabricated standards, unacceptable. Especially in the world of sport, and that too at the international level, expectations are colossal for every Tom, Dick and Harry, so you can understand why a select set of fans have been left frustrated, disappointed and outraged over the showing of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in this series, thus far.

The two youngsters, despite being only 17 and 20 respectively, had Akram-Akhtar levels of hype heading into the series due to their raw talent. And so, naturally, fans have been left infuriated and dissatisfied after seeing their output - 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 58.25 - which has mirrored Mohammad Sami and Wahab Riaz, rather than the two greats mentioned above.

Both the youngsters have had their moments in the sun - or clouds, should I say? - in this series, no doubt: Shaheen struck in just his fourth ball of the series, his inswingers to the right-handers have been a delight to watch and he has made Rory Burns his bunny, while Naseem has arguably bowled the 'best balls' across the three Tests. But it goes without saying that they have, by and large, been blown out of water - in terms of potency and consistency - by Mohammad Abbas and each one of Anderson, Broad and Woakes. Shaheen and Naseem have been ineffective for most parts and there has been a glaring lack of direction in their bowling which has been exposed and magnified across the four innings they’ve bowled thus far.

But it would be extremely obtuse - and far too ignorant - to dump the blame on the two youngsters and hold them accountable, for the brunt of their ineffectiveness must be borne by the management, who have, really, thrown both Shaheen and Naseem in at the deep end by plonking all responsibility on them. Talent and potential can sometimes drive expectations to an unrealistic degree, thus it is important to take a step back and acknowledge the absurdity of the task the Pakistan team management handed to Shaheen and Naseem, heading into this series - what they did was ask two kids, whose combined age is one fewer than that of Jimmy Anderson, and had combinedly played a total of 11 Tests between them prior to the start of the series, to go and win a series away in England for the country, effectively on their own.

In other words, the management set Shaheen and Naseem off on an unconquerable task, knowing very well that they were going to fail. And, unsurprisingly, they have. Both bowlers have been worn down and exposed over the course of three Tests and four innings and they have, on more than one occasion, looked lost. Shaheen, for instance, has found it excruciatingly difficult to ask questions of the batsmen with the old ball, while Naseem has perennially struggled with his lengths, often delivering the ball too short on wickets that have pleaded bowlers to bowl full.

This was always bound to happen, for, prior to this series, Shaheen and Naseem had combinedly featured in just 14 non-international first-class games, one of which was an intra-squad warm-up match they played ahead of the series. The youngsters faltered owing to the simple fact that they had no experience under their belt, and simply had never encountered tough situations in red-ball cricket, let alone in intimidating conditions like England.

Where the management ultimately failed was by exerting ginormous, unnecessary pressure on the duo, when they should instead have been protected, given freedom and allowed to thrive. In an ideal world, Pakistan should have fielded one of Shaheen or Naseem as the third seamer and asked them to just go out and express themselves.

That luxury was, of course, taken out of their hands due to the scarcity of quality red-ball bowlers after the retirement of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz - which automatically enabled the fast-tracking of Shaheen and Naseem into the first-team - true, but even with the cards they had at their disposal, there was no excuse for Pakistan not to either rotate their pacers or field Sohail Khan as a fourth seamer.

Deploying Sohail Khan as a fourth seamer would not only have eased considerable pressure off both Shaheen and Naseem - who have unreasonably been asked to carry the team on their backs - but it would have also allowed both the bowlers to adopt an aggressive, clear-headed, tension-free approach, knowing very well that they had two seniors under whom they could thrive.

With all due respect to Abbas, his one-dimensionality - him being nugatory with the old ball and when there is no help - coupled with Pakistan fielding just three seamers has meant that Naseem and Shaheen have been forced to both push for wickets and do the dirty work; a situation that is far from ideal for young bowlers who are forcing their way into international cricket.

What Pakistan should understand is that all great young bowlers of today were either groomed by veterans or walked into Test cricket with a ton of first-class experience under their belt. None of them magically became world-beaters as soon as they burst onto the scene. Both Rabada and Starc slowly but steadily took over the mantle from their seniors Steyn, Philander, Johnson and Siddle with time, while someone like a Bumrah had multiple seasons of Ranji under his belt before he broke through. Perhaps the exception is Cummins, who played Test cricket with just a handful of first-class matches for New South Wales under his belt, but by the time he became a success - 2017 and beyond - he had already spent 8 years in the sport, thoroughly understanding its nuances. And he was, by 2017, a mature 24-year-old - physically and mentally.

Pakistan have botched and killed the career of many a young bowler in the past due to their impatience and their urge to extract the golden egg, so it is vitally important for them to tread carefully with Shaheen and Naseem. Let’s face it - both the kids are world-class young talents for whom sky's the limit, and that’s not something that should be up for debate. That said, though, Pakistan will be doing no favours to both players by overworking, overburdening them and trying to transgress the unwritten laws of player development.