MS Dhoni would still chat calmly with his players at difficult situations, feels Michael Holding

Michael Holding has reflected on MS Dhoni’s on-field calmness and praised his contribution to the men in blue over the span of 16 years. Holding has further added that what Dhoni has achieved as a batsman despite squatting behind the wicket as a keeper typifies his greatness in the format.

On August 15, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, thus calling the curtains on an illustrious career in which he led the Indian team to victory in 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy among a host of other wins.

While his success can be quantified with the numbers he accumulated, Michael Holding highlighted the calming influence that the Chennai Super Kings skipper has had on the team and how that reflected in the team's success.

"When he was captaining, you never saw him get excited. If things seemed to be slipping, he would call his players, have a chat calmly and then they would go back to wherever they were and things would automatically change, that was the kind of influence he had," Holding said on his YouTube channel.

Holding praised Dhoni for his contribution with the bat, for making nearly 5000 Test runs despite being a wicketkeeper. He further pointed out that Dhoni has made close to 11,000 runs in ODI cricket in just 12000 balls, which goes to show the consistency with which the Jharkhand man played throughout his career.

"What a career this man had, a fantastic one. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and of course lots of T20s (98 for India and 190 in IPL). But let's talk about Tests and ODIs. This man scored almost 5,000 Test runs and remember, he's not a pure batsman, he's a wicketkeeper. Over such a long career to be able to keep wickets and do such a fantastic job is commendable," he said.

"Not just in Tests, think about the ODIs. To be bending down for so many years, keeping himself fit through all these years. He has close to 11 thousand runs in ODIs and after facing just about 12 thousand balls that means he's scoring almost at a run-a-ball throughout his career. Of course in some matches we know he has scored at a better rate than a run a ball because he's such a powerful striker," said Holding.

Dhoni may not be seen in India colours again but fans would be able to catch him in action in IPL 2020, starting September 19, when he would turn up to play for Chennai Super Kings.