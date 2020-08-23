Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Kallis is just the fourth South African to be inducted into the HOF after Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards and Allan Donald, while Sthalekar is the second woman to be inducted into the HOF in as many years after 2019 saw the induction of another former Australian women’s cricketer, Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Abbas, meanwhile, is the first Pakistani since Waqar Younis in 2013 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. All three had inducted cricketers decorated international careers and while both Kallis and Abbas did not enjoy the luxury of tasting a World Cup win, Sthalekar was a part of multiple World Cup-winning campaigns with the dominant Australian women’s side.