Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

The ICC, on Sunday, announced South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas as the 2020 inductees for the council's hall of fame. Sthalekar is the second woman to be inducted into the HOF in as many years, after 2019 saw the induction of Cathryn Fitzpatrick.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Sunday, August 23, revealed its 2020 inductees for the council’s Hall of Fame, “The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame”. Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas and former Australian women’s skipper Lisa Sthalekar were named by the council as the 2020 inductees into the Hall of Fame. The revelation was made by the ICC on Sunday, with Alan Wilkins, Sunil Gavaskar and Mel Jones overseeing the ceremony which saw the council induct three more legendary cricketers into its Hall of Fame.
Kallis is just the fourth South African to be inducted into the HOF after Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards and Allan Donald, while Sthalekar is the second woman to be inducted into the HOF in as many years after 2019 saw the induction of another former Australian women’s cricketer, Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Abbas, meanwhile, is the first Pakistani since Waqar Younis in 2013 to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. All three had inducted cricketers decorated international careers and while both Kallis and Abbas did not enjoy the luxury of tasting a World Cup win, Sthalekar was a part of multiple World Cup-winning campaigns with the dominant Australian women’s side.
The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which was launched by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2009, has seen the council induct a ton of legendary cricketers into its own hall of fame, starting with Pakistan’s Wasim Akram in 2009 as the first-ever inductee. The council has since inducted a plethora of all-time greats into the Hall of Fame and 2019 saw the much-awaited, long-overdue induction of Sachin Tendulkar.
