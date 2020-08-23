Irfan Pathan suggests charity farewell game for former cricketers; names custom ‘retired XI’

In the wake of the tussle between fans and the BCCI, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come up with an interesting suggestion. The all-rounder, who himself announced his retirement earlier this year, took to Twitter to throw the idea of BCCI arranging an all-star game between retired Indian cricketers of the past and the existing crop of superstars. Pathan, who has now quickly shifted his base to commentary, suggested that the BCCI could arrange “a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game.” In fact, so invested was Pathan in the idea that he even named an XI of former Indian cricketers who he thought should feature in the charity game.