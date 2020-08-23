Hostile English fans give me a bit more motivation, insists Steve Smith

Steve Smith, who had to face hostile English fans on his last trip in England, has admitted that he would miss the jeering English fans as they provided him with the motivation to perform even better last year. He has added that he is excited to resume playing as there would be lots of eyes on TV.

Steve Smith bore the brunt of the hostile English fans on their trip there last year after returning from a ban for ball-tampering. But the unorthodox right-handed batsman thrived on the taunts and potshots, scoring an incredible 774 runs in four Tests, at an average 110.57, including twin centuries on his Test return at Edgbaston.

On Sunday, Steve Smith insisted that he would miss being jeered and heckled by English crowds during their upcoming limited-overs tour, admitting the booing motivated him to do better. He also shared that he is, nevertheless, excited to be back on the field once again.

"I do like batting there, unfortunately, there's going to be no crowd there to egg me on and give me a bit more motivation," he said at Sydney airport en route to Perth, from where the team will fly to England, reported PTI.

"Still, there's going to be plenty of eyes on the TV and it is going to be great to be back out there playing."

Australia's 21-man squad would initially quarantine in Derby due to the coronavirus pandemic before the first of three T20s in Southampton on September 4 in an empty stadium. They would also play three ODIs in Manchester, with both venues having on-site hotels attached.

Former Australian captain pointed out that the changed playing conditions would bring some challenges along with it, but he insisted that he is looking forward to the challenge and would look to give his best along with the team.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into it, obviously it's going to be a bit different than what we're used to being in a bubble and playing with no crowds. That presents a challenge in itself, but one we're looking forward to. We're lucky to be able to go and play, we'll just do what we need to and play it day by day, stick together as a bunch and help each other out," added the former captain.