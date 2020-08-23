CPL 2020 | Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents - Statistical Preview

With a couple of wins to get things going from their first two games, Trinbago Knight Riders will take inspiration from that while taking on defending champions Barbados Tridents in the first match of the Sunday showdown. Meanwhile, Barbados Tridents will look to recover from Zouks’ setback.

Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders - W W L W W

With one loss and three wins from the last five encounters, Trinbago Knight Riders are in a spree of their own but the profile drops a bit when they take on Barbados Tridents. The Knight Riders have lost three of their last five encounters against the Tridents, something they will be eager to correct come Sunday’s encounter.

Barbados Tridents - L W W W W

The team to beat in the tournament, Barbados Tridents suffered a major jolt after less-fancied St Lucia Zouks got the better of them in a rain-marred encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Another win over TKR will level the historic playing field for them against the franchise, taking their overall wins against them to 8 - the same number of times they have lost to them.

Key Batsmen

Trinbago Knight Riders - Sunil Narine

For the kind of power-hitting ability he has, that seems baffling with each passing encounter of T20 Cricket, Sunil Narine will have a lot of focus on his back when he makes his way to the ground. He has begun CPL 2020 with back-to-back fifties and with Tridents heavily reliant on their spinners, we all know what damage he can inflict on the side once again.

Barbados Tridents - Jason Holder

With 65 runs in two matches, captain Jason Holder is the man for Barbados Trident and can easily put up a domineering display against TKR franchise. Considering a short Tauruba boundary and Holder’s affinity to set up big totals, this will be fair to assume that Holder can differentiate the defending champions on his day.

Key Bowlers

Trinbago Knight Riders - Sunil Narine

You don’t often see a single player becoming the most potent batsman in the team as well as the bowler. Sunil Narine has been an extraordinary batsman but with his parsimonious bowling, he made life hell for many batsmen in the CPL and around the T20 circuit. In the two matches he played so far, Narine has an average of 12 which tells enough about his impact and you would be a fool not to back him for the same.

Barbados Tridents - Rashid Khan

Can it be anyone other than Rashid Khan? Well, seriously! Since 2019, Rashid has picked as many as 88 wickets at a strike rate of 19.1 and also slammed at an average of 26 runs down the order. Rashid has been absolute for any team having his services and don’t be surprised if he lets you have a big one.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 22, 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code