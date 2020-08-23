CPL 2020 | Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks - Statistical Preview

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Zouks on Sunday to decide which team will hold the top of the points table. Coming off wins in their previous matches, Warriors would be hoping a Hetmyer show again while Zouks’ would be depending on Andre Fletcher to give them an explosive start.

Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors - W W L W L

After losing their opening match of the season, Warriors seem to have picked up their performance, winning 2 out of 3 games and are leading the points table at the moment. Their openers gave them a good start in the previous match before they lost wickets in clumps. Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 63 off 44 deliveries in the first game of the season and a match-winning 71 in the second game, also got out for a duck. They would be hoping that he gets himself back on the scoresheet. On the bowling front, they defended the lowest ever total of 118 in their last game with Chris Green being the pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets for runs. They would want their bowlers to replicate their performance in this match as well.

St Lucia Zouks - W W L L W

Zouks have also won 2 out of their 3 encounters, coming off a loss in the first match. They batted well in their previous match with Andre Fletcher scoring 46 off 33 balls and Mark Deyal scoring 30 off 17 balls after Rahkeem Cornwall got retired hurt. At the back end, Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten 35 helped them get to a total of 172. Their bowling seemed little off track with only Nabi, who picked 1 wicket for 17 runs and Roston Chase, who picked 3 wickets for 12 runs, being the only ones who had a decent outing.

Key Batsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Shimron Hetmyer

Leading run-scorer of the tournament, 134 runs against his name, Shimron Hetmyer didn’t have a good outing against Jamaica Tallawahs, registering a duck. However, he has shown what he can do in the first two matches and would be waiting to shrug off the rare failure for him. Brandon King has provided good starts to the team, but Hetmyer will be the game-changing batsman for the Warriors.

St Lucia Zouks - Andre Fletcher

Coming off a brilliant 46 off 33 balls in the previous match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Fletcher will be the key batsman for the Zouks. Zouks would be hoping Fletcher would continue his run from the previous match and give a good start against the Warriors. He has so far scored 84 runs in the 3 matches he has played at an average of 42.

Key Bowlers

Guyana Amazon Warriors - Keemo Paul

Although Keemo Paul didn’t have a great outing in the previous match, giving away 33 runs for 1 wicket, he holds the key to Warriors' bowling lineup. He has been the top wicket for Warriors, scalping 6 wickets in the 3 matches with an economy of just over 6. The all-rounder certainly would be at the focal point of all the bowling action of Warriors.

St Lucia Zouks - Scott Kuggeleijn

Leading the wicket-taker table, taking 7 wickets in 3 matches, the New Zealand medium-pacer has given some promising performances this season. In the previous match, he displayed a good presence of mind with his bowling skills and took 4 wickets for 33 runs. All-rounder Roston Chase could be another contender but Kuggeleijn seems to be in fine rhythm and hence, would be key for Zouks in their match against Warriors.

While both sides have had a good run in the tournament, but the way Warriors bowled in the last match combined with their power-hitting batting lineup, they certainly hold the edge against the Zouks in this match. 1xBET backs him to do well this game.

Predicted XIs

GAW: Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

SLZ: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy(C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, and Obed McCoy/Chemar Holder.

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 23, 11:45 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code