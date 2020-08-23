Can't think of a better Indian Test team than current one, reveals Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has stated that the Virat Kohli-led side is possibly the best-ever Indian team in terms of balance, ability, skills and temperament. Gavaskar has further believes that although the 1980 side had a good batting line-up, that team didn’t have qualities of the current crop of bowlers.

Right from dominating bowling attacks around the world to having a strong opinion on the changing dynamics of the cricketing world, Sunil Gavaskar has had a bird’s eye view on Indian cricket in the last 50 years. That perspective allowed him to look at the things from a quantified lens - beyond statistics - but the conclusion is not too far off from the judgement that modern-day cricket followers make.

"I believe this team is the best ever Indian Test team in terms of balance, in terms of ability, in terms of skills, in terms of temperament. Can't think of a better Indian Test team," Gavaskar said during the 'India Today's' e-Conclave Inspiration series, reported Times of India.

"This team has the attack to win on any surface. It doesn't need any help in conditions...they can win on any surface. Batting-wise there were teams in the 1980s that were pretty similar. But they didn't have the bowlers that Virat has," the former captain said.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma have done some amazing work in the pace bowling department, helping India to a series win against Australia in Australia. While the team’s home dominance is unquestionable, there are a few reasons to doubt them and Gavaskar seemed to be in agreement with that.

"This team has the attack to win on any surface. It doesn't need any help in conditions...they can win on any surface. Batting-wise there were teams in the 1980s that were pretty similar. But they didn't have the bowlers that Virat has. Definitely, without a question, India has got such a varied bowling attack today and that is so essential. There is a saying that 'if you don't take 20 wickets you won't win a match'.