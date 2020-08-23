Adelaide Oval in contention to get the iconic ‘Boxing Day’ Test from MCG

The Boxing Day Test might be coming to the Adelaide Oval this summer for the first time in 44 years as Cricket Australia have been looking for contingencies. There is a chance they will be forced to shift the marquee event out of the MCG owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Victoria.

Although the Boxing Day Test has become synonymous with the MCG, their traditional association only goes back four decades. In fact, prior to 1980, when it did become a fixture, only four Tests had been played over the Christmas period and on Boxing Day itself in Melbourne. The Adelaide Oval also has hosted three "Boxing Day" Tests in 1967, 1972, and the last of them in 1976 when Australia took on Pakistan.

The early signs are that Adelaide would be the front-runner to take over from Melbourne owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that has crippled Victoria for 7-8 weeks. On Wednesday, South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) chief Keith Bradshaw had confirmed that they were more than ready to play host to the highly-anticipated clash, which this year would feature Virat Kohli's high-profile Indian team.

"From our perspective, we are very serious in being very interested and available and able to host the Boxing Day Test if that became available. At the moment, it's still fixtured to be at the MCG. If that were not able to be the case then we are certainly ready, willing and able to put our hand up and host that Test match and we'd be very excited and capable of doing so. I don't think there'd be a better place in Australia where you can hold it than in Adelaide," Bradshaw had said.

Victoria have been in a state of lockdown ever since mid-July and the Stage 4 restrictions, which include curfews and control over people's movements and are set to stay at this stage till September 13. The restrictions have fortunately resulted in a reduction in cases across the state, which recorded its lowest figure since the second outbreak on Friday (August 21). There is a possibility that the lockdown continues for a bit longer with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews hoping to bring his state to a "Covid-normal" stage by Christmas.

That would mean that even if the MCG did manage to hold on to the Boxing Day Test, Kohli's men will go head-to-head against Tim Paine's Australian outfit in front of empty stands or at the most a very sparse crowd. On the other hand, South Australia have managed to lift most of its restrictions and has seen only a handful of cases since April.

CA is likely to leave it till late before taking a final call on the Boxing Day Test with the MCG to remain their preferred choice. Bradshaw too had revealed that there was no "deadline" in place at the moment but SACA and the Adelaide Oval would be ready if they were called upon eventually.

"There is no deadline at the moment. CA are working with Victoria and the MCC and at the moment, they believe that they're still going to be able to host that Boxing Day Test match. From our perspective, we are ready to jump in if that's not able to occur and to host that match. We'd be very keen to do so," he said.

The Adelaide Oval does have an impressive track record in getting itself ready for Test match duty without needing too long for preparation time. Curator Damian Hough has more than once managed to get the drop-in pitch and the ground in perfect condition days after the Oval has hosted a major music event. It only adds to Bradshaw's confidence in being ready.

"In terms of for Damian Hough and the team and since we have drop-in pitches, and looking at the fixtures we have, we're more than capable to host a Test match in that time-frame. Within two weeks. It depends on the whole fixtures. It's a moving feast at the moment with the international schedule and we just need to be flexible and able to adapt and that's how we are positioning ourselves at the moment," he said