Reports | Franchises want Australian and English players to undergo mandatory one-week quarantine

As per the reports, RCB’s chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala’s statements that Australian and English players will not miss an IPL encounter has not gone well with the other franchises. The franchises insist that every player, irrespective of international or T20 duty should undergo mandatory quarantine.

It is still unclear whether the players coming on the back of their limited-overs series between England and Australia would be allowed to participate in the first-week action of the IPL. With the SOP in place stating that the players would have to undergo a week’s quarantine after landing in the UAE, RCB’s chairman’s comments came in as a surprise. However, Churiwala admitted that the players would only be allowed to play in the first week of the tournament if they satisfy the necessary health protocol.

This has irked the other franchises, who are apparently unhappy with the change of rules to a certain section of the playing lot. According to reports from the Times of India, two franchises have clearly expressed their unwillingness to allow the set of players to take part immediately following their limited-overs series.

"Why is it not being made mandatory for all players who will arrive later (read: English and Australia players who will finish playing a white-ball series by September 16) to not undergo the compulsory one-week quarantine? The rules have to apply to everyone", two franchises told TOI.

The other franchises pointed out how they had mandatory quarantine before and after landing in the Middle East, which they believe should be followed by every player in the franchises.

"So? Even we (other franchises) quarantined in India before heading to the UAE. But we're going by the rules and quarantining again in UAE for a week. That should be the case with all," some other franchises insist.

"Shouldn't the same apply to everyone else? If you're going to stay only within the franchise bubble and not interact with others in general at stadiums, etc, then it's a different matter. Else, everybody should follow a single-point mandate," some IPL stakeholders say.

To maintain health and safety standards, the BCCI are planning to employ ‘Health Passport,’ created by GEM3S, which would be linked to the accreditation system, with access after filling the form.