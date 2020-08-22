IPL 2020 | Promise to give it all for KKR and fans despite road full of obstacles, vows Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has admitted that he promises to give it all for the franchise who touched down in the Middle East on Friday despite road full of obstacles caused by COVID-19. Shubman Gill has too echoed a similar sentiment, admitting that he’s really excited to express himself this season.

Five months after the last international game in the country, between India and South Africa, cricket makes a return with the Indian Premier League. However, owing to the conditions in the country, due to COVID-19, the league has been shifted to the Middle East. Ahead of the start in September, teams have already started to arrive in the country, with KKR being the latest side to touch down in UAE.

Prior to the start of the IPL, KKR’s skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that he promises to give it all for the franchise and its fan-base, despite a road full of obstacles in front of them. None of the players has gone through an extensive period of training, which according to Karthik, might be a telling factor.

“Yes, there will be a bio bubble. Yes, we haven’t played or trained extensively for the last few months. Yes, the road ahead may be full of obstacles. But we promise to give it all,” said Karthik, reported Indian Express.

“We may not be playing this year at our home Eden Gardens, but it is where our heart is. As we embark on our journey to the UAE, with slight nervousness and immense enthusiasm, we seek your (fans’) blessings,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the franchise’s young guns, Shubman Gill has vowed to express himself this season, after showing signs of promise in the previous campaign for the same franchise. Alongside Gill, Kuldeep Yadav echoed a similar sentiment, revealing that he is fit and ready to play cricket, when IPL starts on September 19.

“I think we all are really desperate (to play) because for a long time, we were in our houses and we have only been prepping mentally. We all are really excited. I’m very excited to go out there and express myself,” the 20-year-old said.

“Initially, it was very tough to adjust when the lockdown was imposed, because we were unable to practice outdoors. But I am completely ready now. In fact, I will be happy if there is a match in the next 7 days! I can’t wait to get back in action,” Yadav concluded.